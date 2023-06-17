Tori Spelling and Husband Dean McDermott Divorcing

On Friday, Dean McDermott announced that he and Tori Spelling are divorcing after nearly two decades of marriage. McDermott made a long post on Instagram explaining the situation to fans, apparently with the cooperation of Spelling. Although the two reality stars are known for their most dramatic moments, it sounds like this split is relatively amicable.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that [Tori Spelling] and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

McDermott made his post on Friday night, but by Saturday afternoon it had been deleted from his Instagram feed. By then it had been covered by many news outlets, so it's possible that McDermott did not want to leave the post up when the information was readily available elsewhere. However, at the time of this writing, his Instagram bio still includes the line: "Married to the love of my life, Tori Spelling."

Spelling has made no comment about McDermott's post so far, and according to a report by TMZ, the couple has not filed any paperwork in court just yet. Instead, both have recent posts about staying at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with their children to celebrate the 15th birthday of their eldest daughter Stella Doreen. The couple also share 16-year-old Liam Aaron, 11-year-old Hattie Margaret, 10-year-old Finn Davey and 6-year-old Beau Dean.

Spelling and McDermott met while filming the Lifetime TV movie Mind Over Murder in the summer of 2005, and began an affair together although they were both married to other people at the time. They separated from their spouses and married each other in 2006, then renewed their vows in 2010. Their marriage was plagued by instances of infidelity and financial issues, among other problems.

Spelling and McDermott are best known for their reality shows together throughout the late 2000s, including Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings and Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever. This, combined with social media has given fans a sense of knowing Spelling, McDermott and their children intimately, and to most commenters the news of their divorce does not seem like a shock. So far, the couple has not elaborated on their plans.