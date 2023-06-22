Dean McDermott Spotted With Moving Boxes After Deleting Tori Spelling Split Announcement

Dean McDermott has officially begun moving out of the marital home he shares with his estranged wife, Tori Spelling. He was spotted moving boxes into a storage unit. After 18 years of marriage, five children, financial trouble, and infidelity, the pair have announced they are going their separate ways."It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," the Canadian actor wrote alongside throwback photos of him and the Beverly Hills 90210 alum. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this." But many are confused as he quickly deleted the message and a source told Us Weekly McDermott may have posted the message after he and Spelling got into a fight and are not getting divorced.

Spelling didn't wish McDermott a Happy Father's Day this year. McDermott has been seen in public in recent days without his wedding band. Spelling and McDermott's relationship was controversial from the start. They made headlines in 2005 when they ended their marriages with their respective spouses for each other after meeting on the set of their Lifetime movie, Mind Over Murder. Spelling's mother didn't agree with her decision, and it caused estrangement.

In 2013, news that McDermott cheated on Spelling with a woman named Emily Goodhand hit the news cycle. Their drama was chronicled on the reality series, True Tori. McDermott alleged he had a sex addiction of sorts. They worked through their issues. But since then, rumors about more marital strife has run rampant.