Tori Spelling's Husband Deletes Divorce Announcement, Source Reveals Couple's Current Status

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are not getting divorced after all according to a report by Us Weekly. Sources close to the couple told reporters that Spelling and McDermott "have been better than ever" lately. These insiders could not explain McDermott's post on Friday which calmly announced their plans to divorce.

McDermott made waves on social media on Friday when he posted a heartfelt message about his divorce from Tori Spelling. However, by Saturday afternoon McDermott had deleted the post and his Instagram bio included the line: "married to the love of my life [Tori Spelling]." Now, friends say that McDermott and Spelling are not planning on getting divorced. They speculate that McDermott may have made his post after a particularly fearsome fight with Spelling, but said that once they cooled off they had decided not to go through with it.

Dean McDermott has announced his split from his wife, Tori Spelling pic.twitter.com/zO6wLwy0ys — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) June 17, 2023

"They've had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple's counseling. They love each other and are not going to split," the source said. As for the Instagram post, they said: "He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post. However, the post itself did not seem like the kind of thing written in the heat of the moment, but rather after careful consideration.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that [Tori Spelling] and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Spelling never made a corresponding post of her own, and according to a report by TMZ the couple never filed any formal paperwork for separation or divorce. Spelling and McDermott's most recent posts have been endorsements for the Beverly Hilton Hotel where they were apparently celebrating their daughter's 15th birthday party. They have four children together ranging in age from six to 16.

Spelling and McDermott are both actors have done some of their biggest work together in reality TV over the years, giving fans a sense of closeness and familiarity with their family. So far they have not commented directly on their reported divorce plans.