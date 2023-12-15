Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Son Liam Undergoes Surgery

Despite their reported marital trouble, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are uniting for the sake of their son. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that her 16-year-old son Liam was preparing to undergo foot surgery, and she was admittedly nervous. She penned a sweet message to the teen online. "My 1st baby waiting to go into foot surgery," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 12, as E! News reported. "Not sure who's more nervous him or mama." She posted a photo of the teen laying in a hospital bed before the procedure. "Proud of your bravery," she wrote, adding, "And things can only get better after this." Spelling and McDermott also share Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6 together. The surgery comes as the longtime couple, who's troubles have been well-documented courtesy of reality television and tabloid fodder, went their separate ways.

They announced their split in June. "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," Dean wrote on Instagram at the time. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time." He quickly deleted the post, puzzling fans on the state of their marriage. But, soon enough, they both moved on with new partners.

Spelling was spotted kissing entrepreneur Ryan Cramer after the announcement. McDermott was seen in LA days after his ex and her new beau were spotted. McDermott was spotted with Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global.

Their relationship was turbulent from the start. Both were married to other people when they began an affair, eventually divorcing to marry one another. McDermott would later cheat on Spelling also, leaving her to apologize publicaly to his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, on her reality series.