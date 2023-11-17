Dean McDermott Reveals He Attempted Suicide After 'Drunk and Angry' Fight With Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott has revealed that he once attempted suicide after a "drunk and angry" fight with Tori Spelling. Speaking to DailyMail.com, McDermott recounted the incident, which took place in June. "It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes," he shared.

After taking some sleeping pills — with the intention of taking his own life — McDermott created and later deleted an Instagram post announcing their split, without his estranged wife knowing about it. "I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn't know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again," he said. "I was literally at my wit's end. That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills."

Going on to credit a higher power for saving his life, McDermott said, "I would've ruined so many lives if I had died." He continued, "It wasn't the right way to do it, but it got people's attention. The people I needed it to. It fell in the ears of people I wanted it to fall into." McDermott added, "I was so full of shame and it was such a horrible idea. And then my kids were really, really hurt."

McDermott has since spent the past several months working on his sobriety, and admitted that she has not seen Spelling or their children in five months. "It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends," he said, "because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day."

McDermott and Spelling married in 2006 and share five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, 6. Rumors about the couple's rocky marriage occasionally emerged throughout the past few years. Over the summer, the pair confirmed their split, with Spelling distracting her family from the situation by taking their kids on an RV vacation. In a post on Instagram, the actress revealed some pictures she snapped of her and her five kids hanging out in and around their camper, cautioned, "As long as we have each other..."

Both McDermott and Spelling have since moved on it seems. In October, McDermott was spotted holding hands with a younger woman. Later, Page Six identified the woman as 32-year-old Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in LA. It is unclear how long the pair have been dating. Then, in November, Spelling was seen locking lips with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer. The pair were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, hanging out and getting cozy with one another.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.