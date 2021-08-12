Tarek El Moussa Reveals Change in Wedding Plans With Fiancee Heather Rae Young

✖

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young weren't afraid to "switch everything up" when it came to their wedding plans! The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram Tuesday to share with his followers the wedding planning saga he and the Selling Sunset star have been through in the days leading up to "I do."

El Moussa said he and Young got the "first sneak peek" of what their wedding would look like, and while he was looking at the "details and designs," his main focus was "how lucky I am to be marrying the love of my life." At the start of planning the big day, he said his fiancée was "super stressed out" even with the help of a wedding planner, and he could tell "something was off."

"At that point we had already decided on the wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it's not official until it's official," he wrote with a shrug emoji, "and I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so… we decided to switch everything up." That meant for the couple going a "different direction" with their wedding planner and location for their special day.

"Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot," El Moussa wrote. Seeing everything come together the day before after all that work was "honestly amazing," the HGTV star added.

"Heather and I have always been on the same page about the wedding since day one- we want it to be a really fun celebration but we also want it to be special and a celebration about us spending the rest of our lives with each other and as a family," he added. "There's nothing more important than her and our family and we can't wait for the day to reflect and celebrate that."

El Moussa and the real estate agent first met in July 2019 following his divorce from Christina Haack and the couple got engaged a year later, when he popped the question during a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.