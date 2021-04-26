Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Seal Engagement in Special Fashion

✖

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have officially sealed their engagement with a small party celebrating their pending nuptials. According to E! News, the couple held the quaint event on Saturday, in Newport Beach, California, inviting some close friends and family to join them. The pair also took to Instagram to share the joyous occasion with their followers, posting photos and videos on the Instagram Stories thread.

"Pre-party kisses with my future wifey. Let's get this party started," El Moussa captioned a photo of himself and Young. "My everything...How'd I get so lucky." In a mother post, he showed off some party decor, which was reminiscent of a fairytale. "The El Moussa wall and my perfect wifey," the Flip or Flop star wrote on the post. "Heather and I wanted tonight to be intimate—surrounded by our family and close friends."

While the couple are still working toward their eventual marriage ceremony, they are also both quite busy with their respective TV projects and have even toyed with the notion of starring in something together. Recently both El Moussa and Young sat down with PopCulture to talk about what's been going on in their lives and they teased that they have something on the horizon. "Yes, we are," El Moussa replied after being asked if they've considered a TV collaboration. "And we are already talking about that and working on that."

He continued, "You might see us on your screens one day," and added, "We're on the same page as you. We're planning on it. We're talking about it. So, hopefully, it'll happen." Young then added, "We're both so busy right now with filming it's hard to fit one more thing in." She then explained that "hopefully, the next step will be him and I doing something together."

Notably, their relationship has been prominently featured on El Moussa's Flipping 101, and that does not appear to be ending anytime soon. "We have a lot of fun. We get along really, really well," he said of his Selling Sunset fiance. "She's been filming with me on my show Flipping 101.

El Moussa continued, "[In] Season 1, viewers got to see our proposal, engagement episode, which I thought was really, really cute. But, this season, she's definitely more integrated into the show. She's more involved. She's mentoring rookie flippers with me. And we just had a ton of fun doing it."