Heather Rae Young Celebrates Romantic Milestone With Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are celebrating one year of being engaged as they look forward to spending forever together. The Selling Sunset star, 33, shared romantic photos on Instagram Sunday from when El Moussa popped the question at Catalina Island in 2020. "One year ago today I made the best decision of my life by saying yes to spending forever with the most special man," she began the heartfelt caption.

"I remember when he proposed… in that moment everything melted away and I was just staring at my forever person, fully in tears thinking how lucky I was that I got to spend the rest of my life with him," the realtor continued. She added to El Moussa, 39, "You're my best friend, my person, and my rock. Happy 1 year baby. Cheers to a lifetime of You & Me."

The happy couple kicked off their whirlwind romance on Independence Day in 2019 and got engaged just a year later. They plan to tie the knot later this summer. Young thanked El Moussa in her post for being "the man who has put a smile on my face every single day," adding that he has shown her "what true love and family are all about." Young continued, "I fall more and more in love with you as I watch how amazing of a dad you are with the babies, how hard you work, and how you put family and your loved ones first in your life."

El Moussa is father to daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack, who is currently dating realtor Joshua Hall. Just last week, reports surfaced that El Moussa and Haack got into an argument on the set of the HGTV show after the Christina on the Coast star admitted on Instagram to smoking Bufo toad venom to "reset [her] brain" and help with anxiety.

"[Tarek and Christina] share children, a workplace. Things are going to bubble over," one insider source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that El Moussa is "concerned" about Haack and the safety of their kids. "She will always be the mother of his kids," they added. Thursday, another source told PEOPLE that El Moussa is "super remorseful" for his actions during that argument. "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends," they added.