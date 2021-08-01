'Flip or Flop' Stars Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Return to Filming HGTV Hit After On-Set Tirade

✖

Flip or Flop hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have come back to set and resumed filming following their reported verbal altercation. El Moussa's entanglements, former wife Haack and current fiancée Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset, both posted about the big day on social media. Young updated the fans of the shows, adding that she would be making the trip back to set with her significant other. “Babies filming at one of his flips today," she posted. “Go to work with hubby day.”

Sources close to the crew shared that the former couple, while they've presented like they're a happy co-parenting family, have actually been pretty tense toward each other for quite some time. El Moussa reportedly mocked Haack during the alleged altercation, comparing her to his current fiancée, and saying that she was a "washed-up loser." “Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning,” Tarek reportedly yelled. Adding, “The world knows you’re crazy."

The couple allegedly first started having issues over Haack's decision to smoke a Buffo toad. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)," she wrote in the post, sharing the moment with her followers. "My experience felt like my ego was being ripped away from me — a much needed 'ego death.'"

She also used the moment to confirm her current relationship with Josh Hall. She continued: “when we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. So-called “fame” provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down.”