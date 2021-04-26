Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Lay on the PDA at Engagement Party

✖

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are celebrating their love as they prepare to walk down the aisle. On Saturday, the couple gathered with a small group of friends and family – including El Moussa's daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack – for a "special night" celebrating their engagement, and they didn’t hesitate to show off a little PDA.

Following the celebration, the Flip or Flop star took to Instagram to mark the event, with a PDA-filled video of he and his Selling Sunset fiancée kissing, calling Young the "love of my life." El Moussa went on to write that the Saturday night celebration "was perfect," adding, "you could say I'm ready to [flip her last name]." Young was just as eager to mark the special occasion, sharing another video of herself and El Moussa sharing a kiss to her own account alongside the caption, "the most special night with the most special man... I can't stop smiling." The sweet posts generated plenty of comments, with Young's Selling Sunset co-star writing Mary Fitzgerald, "Love you guys!"

According to PEOPLE, the couple hosted the gathering at Louie's by the Bay, a modern Italian steakhouse on the waterfront. That location is near where the couple first met on July 4, 2019 via a mutual friend in Newport Beach, California. The celebration was an intimate affair attend by a handful of those closest to the happy couple, including a few of Young's Selling Sunset co-stars, and as guests entered the venue, they were greeted with flutes of chilled champagne, which were on ice pillars. The glasses held stir sticks with the couple's hashtag, "Flipping Her Last Name," a spin on El Moussa's Flip or Flop.

The couple documented the night on social media, both sharing numerous posts to their Instagram Stories. In one video, El Moussa shared that he and his fiancée "wanted tonight to be intimate- surrounded by our family and close friends." In another post, the couple said the night was "just as we imagined." El Moussa also shared a clip of some "pre-party kisses with my future wifey."

After first meeting in summer 2019, El Moussa dropped to one knee and popped the question on July 25, 2020 while he and Young were celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, California. The Flip or Flop star shared the exciting news that they were engaged with a social media post excitedly announcing, "She said yes!" At this time, it is unclear when they will walk down the aisle, though the couple has confirmed it will happen sometime this year.