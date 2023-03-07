T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Make First Public Appearance as a Couple

Former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are stepping back into the public eye, on Sunday making their first public appearance as a couple since the co-hosts were ousted at ABC. Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Robach and Holmes joined mourners at the Sunday memorial service for Howard Bragman, the public relations and crisis management expert who died last month at 66 following a battle with leukemia.

Robach and Holmes have been silent since word of their affair broke in late November, and they did not confirm their Sunday attendance. However, an eyewitness told ET that the pair, who had reportedly been dating for at least six months by the time their affair scandal broke, "arrived together and were very much a couple. They were in good spirits despite the sad occasion." The eyewitness added that they heard the couple "expressing frustration about the paparazzi following their every move." The outing marked the first since Robach and Holmes departed ABC last month following an investigation into their affair, and according to at least one source who spoke to Page Six, it wasn't a very welcomed one.

"I couldn't believe it was them! I didn't even know they were in LA," the source, who attended the service, told the outlet. "They looked like ... they weren't inappropriate, but she was in this wrap dress that was very short, and they just looked like this hot couple. There was no shame in their game."

Page Six's sources said that for the outing, Robach wore a "sexy wrap dress," with Holmes sporting a navy suit. The pair arrived maybe 10 to 15 minutes" before the service started, with the source echoing ET's source that the couple "seemed extremely happy and greeted everyone with warm smiles. They were extremely friendly with everyone." The source added, "there were a lot of people whispering. There was something electric. They seemed like a couple, who're obviously in love. They were definitely attentive and aware of each other."

Robach and Holmes had been staples on the morning TV scene since 2020, co-hosting the third hour of ABC's Good Morning America, until they were pulled from the air in early December after the Daily Mail published photos and a report detailing their affair. Shortly after, it was confirmed that ABC's human resources and legal departments were launching an internal review into their romance, with news breaking on Feb. 27 that that Robach and Holmes would be departing the network.

Since their departure, Robach and Holmes have laid low and have mostly kept out of the spotlight. The pair did reportedly embark on a Valentine's Day trip to Mexico. It seems that they may be planning to make a more prominent step back into the spotlight, with reports recently surfacing that the duo is interested in making a return TV.