Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Reportedly Under 'GMA' Review

ABC is taking a closer look at Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair. Just days after it was confirmed that the pair were taken off air of Good Morning America's third hour, the network is reportedly leading a review into the co-hosts' romantic relationship, which has been at the center of conversation for more than a week.

In TMZ's most recent update, it is alleged that an initial internal review into Robach and Holmes' relationship began on Friday, Dec. 2, just days after the Daily Mail published a story alleging the pair were romantically involved and also shared photo of the duo appearing to be more than just friends. After that report surfaced, ABC News President Kim Godwin "worked through the weekend with other executives" before announcing Monday that Robach and Holmes would be temporarily benched from GMA3: What You Need to Know, a decision that she told staffers was due to ABC News wanting "to do what's best for the organization" amid what she dubbed an "internal and external distraction."

"And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," she allegedly said. "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."

However, Godwin's comments reportedly upset some at the network, who felt Godwin spoke too quickly when she said Robach and Holmes' relationship did not violate company policies. At the time the remarks were made, the company hadn't yet taken a closer look and "it was just too soon to know."

In part due to these concerns, the company is now said to be doing a much more thorough review of the couple's relationship. The review is being led by ABC's human resources and legal departments, and the two departments will reportedly "look into all aspects of the high-profile co-workers" romance with a goal of determining whether Robach or Holmes did anything to breach their contracts, such as "using company resources, like vehicles or drivers, to meet romantically ... or pressuring staffers to keep the relationship on the DL." It is unclear when the review will conclude.