ABC News Takes Action After 'GMA's Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Romance Is Revealed

Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be taken off the air at ABC News' GMA 3 amid continued reports of their alleged affair. ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers of the decision Monday, Variety and TMZ confirmed, sharing that the co-hosts will be benched from their anchoring duties on the morning program as the news division determines what to do next.

While Godwin told employees that Robach and Homles have not violated any company policy, she said ABC News "wanted to do what's best for the organization." Godwin explained that the two will be removed from the air as ABC weighs the effect their relationship may have on the division and the news program. Godwin called the situation an "internal and external distraction."

"And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said. "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."

The decision to bench Robach and Holmes, at least on a temporary basis, comes less than a week after reports first surfaced that the pair were romantically involved. On Wednesday. Nov. 30, the Daily Mail published photos of the pair in upstate New York that hinted that the two were more than just friends. The outlet alleged Robach and Holmes have been romantically involved for the past six months. At this time, neither Robach nor Holmes have publicly addressed the allegations, though they both removed themselves from Instagram.

According to one inside source who spoke to Page Six, the two married co-anchors' relationship turned romantic in March around the time they were training together for the New York City half marathon. That source claimed both Robach and Holmes left their spouses – Andrew Shue and Marilee Feigbig – in August. Both divorces, however have yet to be finalized, though sources claimed Robach's divorce will be finalized within the next two weeks.

Amid their romance, speculation swirled regarding what would happen to the pair and their roles on GMA 3. Robach joined the GMA team in 2012 as a correspondent, becoming the show's news anchor in 2014, with Holmes joining the team that same year. They have both since gone on to co-host GMA3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. As they step back from their duties for the time being, TMZ reported that Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will replace the two on Monday.



