Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Officially Exiting 'Good Morning America'

ABC News has confirmed the departure of GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The decision comes after weeks of speculation about the couple and their relationship behind-the-scenes. The network released a statement on Robach and Holmes' future with ABC News on Friday evening.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," an ABC News spokesperson said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

MORE: Departure of 'GMA3' duo may take unwanted attention off of ABC News, but also leaves news division with a depleted bench after prior departures of Tom Llamas, Cecila Vega...https://t.co/uLiqH2jP1m — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) January 27, 2023

Speculation on the fate of the on-air duo and romantic partners was rampant this week as reports indicated they were set to be fired, then reportedly couldn't be fired by the network, before official word was revealed.

This is developing...