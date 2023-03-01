Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plotting New Show After 'Good Morning America' Exits

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are reportedly interested in making a return to your TV screens. Radar Online reported that Holmes and Robach are planning to pitch a syndicated television show. This report comes over a month after the pair were fired from Good Morning America following an internal review.

An insider told the outlet that Holmes and Robach "aren't done with television and remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry." The source continued to say that "some of the best television double acts have been lovers!" Even though they're reportedly interested in heading back to television, their teams have apparently urged them to wait a bit so that all of the controversy surrounding them can subside.

"They're being urged by managers to wait for the next round of syndicated television pitches to present to buyers a new format that would rival their old slot at ABC," the source continued. Another "well-placed insider" defended Robach and Holmes' latest plans by saying that they certainly have the experience to make it work after being on GMA. They said, "Can they pull it off? Stranger things have happened. Daytime television is a different ballgame these days and TJ and Amy have what it takes. They are not too scarred from the scandal."

In January, it was reported that GMA officially parted ways with Robach and Holmes. The pair were under an "internal review" by ABC after they made waves due to their alleged affair. The two anchors may have been fired from the morning show, but they're said to be doing "fine" after everything that's happened. Shortly after the firing news broke, PEOPLE reported that Robach and Holmes are "doing fine since everything happened." An insider even told the publication that the pair weren't worried about their job prospects in light of the scandal.

"They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show," they said. "They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on."