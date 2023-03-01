'Good Morning America': ABC Removes References to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes From Office

ABC is cutting all ties with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Weeks after it was announced the GMA3 anchors would leave ABC News following the revelation they developed a romantic relationship, the network is reportedly continuing to remove all references to Robach and Holmes, with source sharing that "it's like Amy and T.J. never existed."

Sources recently spoke to RadarOnline.com about the changes taking place behind the scenes following Robach and Holmes' exits. According to one source, in the month since the departures were announced, Robach and Holmes's "offices have been emptied and their pictures removed." ABC seems keen on moving past the scandal, so much so that, per the source, "staffers are encouraged to never mention their names again. Even Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have had zero contact with them after years of working together. The TV business is rough... Inside ABC, it's like Amy and T.J. never existed." A separate source told the outlet that ABC News employees have "all moved on to the idea of working without the departed couple."

Sweeping their offices clean and encouraging staffers not to mention their names is just the latest example of ABC moving to distance themselves from the departed couple. In February, Holmes and Robach's names were officially scrubbed from GMA3's intro. While the announcer previously said, "Now from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with what you need to know," the announcer switched to saying, "Now from Times Square, here's what you need to know."

ABC cutting ties with Robach and Holmes comes after the pair were swept up in a headline-making scandal after the Daily Mail in late November published a report claiming they had been romantically involved for at least six months. Days after news of the affair first broke, Robach and Holmes were removed from the air, with ABC's human resources and legal departments eventually launching an internal review into the relationship to "look into all aspects of the high-profile co-workers" romance to determine whether Robach or Holmes did anything to breach their contracts.

Things came to a head on Feb. 27 when ABC News confirmed that Robach and Holmes would be departing the network. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions." Holmes had been with ABC News since 2014 and co-anchored GMA3 since 2020. Robach joined ABC News in 2012, and also joined GMA3 in 2020. The two former co-hosts have bot publicly addressed the scandal or their ABC News exits.