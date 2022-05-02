Pete Davidson Causes Stir With Latest Kim Kardashian-Inspired Tattoo

✖

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for a while, and Davidson recently got new ink to mark the occasion. After doing standup as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival event in Los Angeles, the comedian was photographed leaving the Fonda Theatre with a new tattoo on his neck that appeared to read, "KNSCP."

Social media users speculated that the "K" stands for Kim, and the other letters could be a tribute to her four children with ex Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Davidson has always added tattoos to his body while removing others, and he's already had several done in honor of Kardashian. Past inked tributes read "MY GIRL IS A LAWYER," as well as her name. Technically, that one is not a tattoo since Davidson branded it into his skin.

Pete Davidson Gets A Tattoo Of What Appears To Be The Initials Of Kim Kardashian & Her Four Children Names. (KNSCP) *Kim, North, Saint, Chicago & Psalm* 👀 pic.twitter.com/rgNQmFeZ7g — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) April 30, 2022

"Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones, you know, that he got," Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres in March. "I think my favorite one, it says 'My Girl Is A Lawyer,' and that one's really cute." Kardashian said about "the brand," "He's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.'"

"He wanted to do something that was really different," she explained. "First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,' you know? Second [tattoo], I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

With the discovery of the latest tattoo, fans speculated that, if true, Davidson's new ink seems to show his love for Kardashian's children. North was already seen sitting on his lap during a drive, but fans think he's likely met all the kids and seems to care deeply about them if it all holds true. In April, it was reported that while Davidson has still not met Kardashian's kids out of respect for her ex-husband Kanye West, the two were spending more and more time with one another's families. The comic allegedly referenced the rapper in his standup show on Friday, including jokes about Kanye spreading the AIDS rumor and asking for a checkup just in case.

While it's unclear when Davidson received the new tattoo, it was not visible as the couple made their red carpet debut at the White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson, who started dating in October 2021 after she hosted Saturday Night Live, attended the dinner hosted by Trevor Noah. It has yet to be confirmed whether Davidson's latest tattoo is dedicated to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's children.