Pete Davidson Has ‘a Few’ Cute Tattoos Dedicated to Kim Kardashian

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson already has a few “cute” tattoos since he started dating Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder revealed when she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. Speculation that Davidson has a tattoo to show his love for Kardashian surfaced over the weekend when screenshots of a conversation between Davidson and Kanye West surfaced. One screenshot included a selfie Davidson took from bed, clearly showing a “KIM” tattoo on his chest.

On Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres as Kardashian if there was truth to the tattoo speculation. “Yeah, he has a few tattoos – a few cute ones that he got,” Kardashian replied, reports PEOPLE. She noted that the “KIM” tattoo people saw in the selfie was a branding. DeGeneres was a little confused by that.

“He wanted to do something that was really different,” Kardashian, 41, explained. “First tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,’ you know? Second [tattoo], I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute,’ but that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

Davidson, 28, has gotten three tattoos since he began dating Kardashian late last year. Her favorite of these is located near Davidson’s collarbone and reads, “My girl is a lawyer.” This earned an “aw” from everyone in DeGeneres’ audience. The Kardashian’s goal is to practice law, and she recently passed California’s “baby bar” exam. The details of the third tattoo will remain a secret between Davidson and Kardashian.

“When you say branding, literally an iron thing went onto his body to brand ‘Kim?’” DeGeneres asked again. “Yes,” Kardashian replied. She further explained that Davidson wanted something he couldn’t easily get rid of (unlike the bunny tattoo he got during his relationship with Ariana Grande), so he got a branding. “He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me,’” Kardashian said.

Kardashian and Davidson have been linked since October 2021, after Kardashian hosted an episode of SNL. Her divorce from West is still in the works, although a judge declared her legally single on March 1.

Kardashian and her family’s new series, The Kardashians, debuts on Hulu on April 14. Although there are references to Davidson, the comedian does not appear on camera. Kardashian told Variety fans will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” adding that she is open to talking about the relationship. West was filmed and will be included in the premiere episode.