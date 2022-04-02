Kanye West Reportedly ‘Going Away’ to Get Help Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce Drama

Kanye West has reportedly changed his tune toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian and is agreeing to end his war of words against her and boyfriend Pete Davidson. The news comes on the heels of Kardashian dissolving and renaming her KKW fragrance brand, with West reportedly saying he’s “going away to get help.”

According to Page Six, Kardashian family sources revealed that the rapper would refrain from speaking out publicly and attacking his ex through inflammatory messages on social media. “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” the source told the outlet.

The reports don’t indicate if West is going to a treatment facility as part of whatever “get help” would mean. West’s representative told Page Six that “Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

This news follows a week of news revolving around Will Smith and the Oscars, at a time when many eyes were on West, Kardashian, and the upcoming Grammys where Ye was barred from performing. West was still due to be present, but it is unknown if this decision will keep him away from the awards show entirely.

West’s outbursts and dramatic spats with Kardashian and Davidson have grabbed headlines in past months. The rapper released a song and music video that threatened violence against the SNL star, accused Kardashian of keeping him from seeing their children and exhibited troubling behavior that had many worried. Kardashian even publicly begged West to stop his antics, sometimes even blatantly replying to his posts.

Davidson and Kardashian have been dating since Oct. 2021, nearly a year after she filed for divorce from West. Despite being under scrutiny by West, Davidson decided to speak out against the rapper through leaked texts between the two stars. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f-k up,” Davidson allegedly wrote.

Hopefully, West does get the help mentioned in the report and is able to live happily with his family. His role as a father has never been in question across the numerous reports about his outbursts, so fans can hope that can continue.