Kanye West Allegedly Passing Rumors on Pete Davidson and STDs Amid Drama With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is not taking his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson well. In addition to trashing Davidson in his new track “Eazy” and speaking about him in interviews, West, now known as Ye, is apparently spreading vicious rumors about Davidson’s sexual health. According to DJ Akademiks, Ye is now telling anyone who will listen Davidson has the sexually transmitted disease, AIDS. “Kanye’s been telling everybody within earshot of himself,” Akademiks said, according to the Jasmine BRAND. “He’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you, this is fact. I’ve heard this from eight people,” the DJ continued. “He’s telling everybody. I’m telling you, this is a fact.”

The report comes just days after Ye’s interview with Hollywood Unlocked where he spoke about his disgust over their relationship, especially how it was introduced to him. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” he told host Jason Lee.

In the interview, Ye spoke of his decision to purchase a home directly across from Kardashian. He says it’s solely for the sake of their four children and to not further disrupt their schedules. “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” he said. “I’m gonna be so close, the kids are literally going to be in walking distance. I don’t play when it comes to my children.”

Ye also threw shots at Kardashian for allowing their oldest daughter North to be on social media. “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok — or don’t have her on TikTok at all — if I’m not there to approve that,” he said. North’s TikTok’s have become popular in recent weeks. “It was done without me knowing and it happened again.”

In his song “Eazy,” Ye raps about their children being spoiled and being raised by nannies. He also says that he wants to beat Davidson’s a–.

Sources say Kardashian is unbothered by Ye’s antics. Her focus is on maintaining stability for their children.