Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Take Big Step in Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just took another major step in their relationship. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum accompanied the Saturday Night Live comedian on a recent trip to New York, where he was filming a movie, reports TMZ, and Davidson took his girlfriend to officially meet his grandparents at their nearby home on Staten Island.

While Davidson has still not met Kardashian’s kids – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 – out of respect for her ex-husband Kanye West, the two have been spending more and more time with one another’s families. Sunday, Davidson was spotted spending time with Scott Disick as Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and father of her three kids posted a video to his Instagram Story of the Staten Island native driving Kim’s custom Moke electric car that Kris Jenner gave her for Christmas.

Joking that Davidson was the pizza delivery driver, Disick says in the video, “Good to see you. Thanks for dropping the pizza off,” as Davidson replies, “Oh, anytime. Hey, have a good night, all right?” Disick then shouts, “Love Postmates,” as Davidson makes his exit. The King of Staten Island star was also spotted recently spending time with Disick and Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker, at the Poosh founder’s son Reign’s baseball game last month. The night before, Davidson made an appearance on the Flip It Like Disick star’s Story, joking about the wild “boyz night” that consisted of Disick and two others sleeping during a movie.

Davidson and Kim first sparked relationship rumors in October after her hosting stint on SNL, and the two have only gotten more serious since then. In March, the two went Instagram official, and Kim even opened up about their relationship just a few days later during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it,” she told the talk show host. “I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s. Like, f- it … just go for it, find your happiness.”