Ne-Yo Divorced Finalized, Settlement Revealed

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay have reportedly finalized their divorce. The settlement includes the "Let Me Love You" singer paying Renay a $1.6 million lump sum to evenly split their real estate holdings, reports TMZ. Ne-Yo, 43, and Renay married in 2016 and have three children.

Ne-Yo agreed to transfer ownership of one of their four homes in Georgia to Renay, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. In addition to the $1.6 million lump sum, he will pay Renay $20,000 in moving expenses. Ne-Yo will also pay for Renay's new $150,000 car, while he keeps their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, also agreed to pay $12,000 a month in child support. He will also cover the children's school expenses. He will pay $5,000 a month in alimony over the next three years. They agreed to joint custody of their children and agreed that they will not have new romantic partners around their children unless they get married, engaged, or sign off on the romantic partner meeting their children.

The singer and Renay are parents to sons Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., 6, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 4, and daughter Isabella Rose Smith, 1. Ne-Yo and Renay first split in February 20202, but they reconciled during the coronavirus pandemic. They announced they were expecting Isabella in February 2021.

Their relationship began going south again last summer. Months after they renewed their vows, Renay published a blistering Instagram post accusing Ne-Yo of infidelity throughout their marriage. "To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is [an] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist," Renay wrote in the since-deleted post. She later said she would "no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't."

Days later, Ne-Yo replied. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors," he tweeted. "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time."

In early August 2022, Renay filed for divorce in Atlanta, listing July 22, 2022 as the date of their separation. She said their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation." Renay reportedly claimed that Ne-Yo fathered another child in an extramarital affair during their marriage. No further details about the allegation were made public. Ne-Yo has two children from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.