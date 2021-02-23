Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Expecting Baby No. 3 After Split, Reconciliation

✖

Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith are adding to the family, announcing Sunday that they are expecting their third child together after reconciling last year following a brief split. The "Sexy Love" singer shared a video on his Instagram to break the happy news, cradling his wife's belly from behind. "Overjoyed to announce......the family is expanding...!" he captioned the video, adding to Smith, "You ready baby? Let’s go!"

Ne-Yo, 41, and Smith, 34, are parents to two sons together, Shaffer, 4, and Roman, 2, and the musician also shares two songs with his ex, Monyetta Shaw. Ne-Yo broke the news that he and Smith had split in February 2020 on the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast, explaining that while he had "nothing bad to say about her," the two were struggling with their "demons just like everyone else."

"We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married," he added. "With that being said, that’s that, that’s the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re going to be family forever."

In June, he revealed on The Talk that being forced to spend more time together with Smith during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was "kind of a blessing," as it allowed the two to reconnect and build their relationship back to a point where they no longer wanted to separate. "Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce," he said, at the time "and the quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world — you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world's opinion mean more in certain situations than it should."

Ne-Yo added that he and his wife were forced to have some "uncomfortable" conversations, but after being "blatantly, painfully, brutally honest" with one another, they were able to move past things and come together. While conversations like that can hurt a relationship, the "Let Me Love You" singer said they ended up bringing them closer. "We're actually stronger now than we were before," he said at the time. "Now we feel like we can really talk to each other."