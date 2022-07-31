Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Infidelity in Scathing Message

Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, accused him of cheating on her with multiple women during their marriage in a scathing Instagram post Saturday. Smith said she endured "eight years of lies and deception" during her marriage to the "Let Me Love You" singer. The couple split in 2020, but they withdrew their divorce and held a second wedding ceremony in April.

Smith claims she spent the past eight years "unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous... women who sell their bodies to him unprotected... every last one of them," she wrote. "To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is [an] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."

"I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't," Smith continued. "I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect." Although she gained three children from her relationship, Smith feels that the past years have been "wasted" and filled with "heartache."

Smith also asked fans to stop sending her videos or information about Ne-Yo cheating on her because he is "no longer my concern." She does not consider herself a victim and has chosen to "Stand tall with my head held high." She continued, "If someone can't love you the way you deserve, then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best."

Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Smith married in February 2016. They have three children, Shaffer Jr., 6; Roman, 4; and Isabella, 1. In February 2020, Smith and Ne-Yo announced plans to divorce. "Slowly but surely it's becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce," Ne-Yo said on Private Talk with Alexis Texas. "It's not a sad thing... long story short, I'm never gonna talk bad about her; I'm not that person. There's nothing bad to say about her; she's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children. She's always gonna be that, and I will always respect her."

However, the two reunited during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and reconciled. In January 2021, Smith posted a defense of their marriage in an Instagram Story message. "It's just like social media has given people permission to feel like they can just comment on s— they don't know anything about and just try to tear people down," Smith wrote in part. "Every time I post something about being happy, here the f— y'all come, talking about my relationship. Like people go through s—, but that's mine. That's my man, and if I choose to stand by him, that's what I choose to do. So who the f— are you to tell me I don't deserve any piece of happiness?"

In April, the two remarried in a star-studded Las Vegas ceremony. Ne-Yo, who just released his new album Self Explanatory, has not commented on Smith's cheating allegations. His Instagram page still features posts with Smith, including the video from their Las Vegas ceremony.