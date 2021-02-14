Ne-Yo Stuns 'Masked Singer' Fans in UK After Surprise Badger Reveal
Singer Ne-yo was unmasked on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer as the Badger, shocking fans all over social media as well as Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross. In an interview with The Mirror, the "Miss Independent" singer shared that the judges were also very wrong in most of their guesses throughout the season. Joss Stone ultimately won the show as Sausage, and Aston Merrygold came in third.
"I’ve been a fan of the show from the start! Really, I just wanted to try and see how far I could go without being identified," Ne-yo said. "I’m not the chattiest person, even in my personal life, do, for me it wasn’t terribly difficult to keep the secret at all. The secrecy at filming was, to say the least, extreme - I doubt Fort Knox has more security! Aside from it being terribly hot, I loved my mask and costume! The Rock n’ Roll Badger has become a part of my life and will forever hold a special place in my heart!"
"The costume designers are top-notch, they didn’t need any input from me, nor was I going to stand in the way of their genius." Ne-Yo mentioned, noting his badger costume was something he would wear for his kids. "My only real regret is that they never got to see me in the full costume, I know they would’ve loved that."
The Las Vegas-raised singer and songwriter announced his unmasking on Twitter, adding that the show was "the most fun I've had wearing a fuzzy mask". He also said he "thought my accent was pretty good." He closed thanking the show for having him.
Now y’all know FOR REAL... I’M THE BADGER!!! This experience was the most fun I’ve had wearing a fuzzy mask that I can speak of publicly!!🤣 Any opportunity for me to not be me..I’M IN AAAAND I thought my accent was pretty good 😏 Thanx to the @MaskedSingerUK for havin me!!!! pic.twitter.com/2c9E6uErXI— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) February 13, 2021
prevnext
Some found it unbelievable that the singer would be traveling across the pond to mask up as the badger for the TV show in the midst of a global pandemic.
Ne-Yo travelling during a global pandemic to dress as a massive Badger. #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/JMGxF5oRMw— James 🦭 (@JimWoodburn_) February 13, 2021
prevnext
For many, Ne-Yo's distinctive singing voice was a dead giveaway. The singer made it through eight episodes of the second season before being discovered.
Tryna work out how people can't hear Ne-Yo in Badger #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/ngUyLddpGX— Natasha 🏳️🌈 | BLM (@NatashaNUFC) February 13, 2021
prevnext
It's almost hard to believe viewers couldn't immediately guess the U.S. R&B sensation, with hits like "Closer," "So Sick," and "Because of You." Ne-Yo has also written music for stars such as Rihanna and Beyonce.
me screaming ne-yo at anyone who suggests badger isn’t him #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/Z9jEk0FW7b— sash (@bashperkinsx) February 13, 2021
prevnext
Many thought with the new success on the series, that fans across the world now deserved a new project from the singer. His recent Verzuz battle against fellow songwriter Johnta Austin was also a major success.
2021 definitely needs a Ne-Yo comeback! #MaskedSingerUK— Aaron Bumby (@Aaron_Bumby) February 13, 2021
prevnext
Me when they take the mask off and it’s Ne-Yo #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/kDONrXzAF0— Josh Parry (@joshparry) February 13, 2021
prevnext
Some found it unbelievable that the show could afford to have the singer on the show in just its second season.
As if they managed to get Ne-Yo #TheMaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/DWHsZPR6vO— dan. 👽 (@daodonovan) February 13, 2021
prev