Ne-Yo Stuns 'Masked Singer' Fans in UK After Surprise Badger Reveal

Singer Ne-yo was unmasked on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer as the Badger, shocking fans all over social media as well as Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross. In an interview with The Mirror, the "Miss Independent" singer shared that the judges were also very wrong in most of their guesses throughout the season. Joss Stone ultimately won the show as Sausage, and Aston Merrygold came in third.

"I’ve been a fan of the show from the start! Really, I just wanted to try and see how far I could go without being identified," Ne-yo said. "I’m not the chattiest person, even in my personal life, do, for me it wasn’t terribly difficult to keep the secret at all. The secrecy at filming was, to say the least, extreme - I doubt Fort Knox has more security! Aside from it being terribly hot, I loved my mask and costume! The Rock n’ Roll Badger has become a part of my life and will forever hold a special place in my heart!"

"The costume designers are top-notch, they didn’t need any input from me, nor was I going to stand in the way of their genius." Ne-Yo mentioned, noting his badger costume was something he would wear for his kids. "My only real regret is that they never got to see me in the full costume, I know they would’ve loved that."