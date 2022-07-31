Ne-Yo Responds to Wife Crystal Renay's Cheating Allegations

Just months after renewing their vows in a star-studded attended Las Vegas ceremony, Crystal Renay says her marriage to "So Sick" singer Ne-Yo is over. The couple split in Feb. 2020 amid rumors of Ne-Yo cheating, him detailing their split in a song, and insisting they needed individual therapy before even considering working things out. Amid the coronavirus quarantine, they reconciled and welcomed a third child, a daughter named Isabella. Their renewal ceremony was heavily promoted on social media, with guests donning red gowns with red rose accents, lights, and candles throughout the venue. But Renay says she's over it and it's all due to his alleged cheating.

In an Instagram post, Renay detailed being a victim of infidelity throughout her entire marriage, saying she's stayed quiet to protect their image and family. But she can no longer sit idle. "8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected," she wrote in part, adding, "every last one of them! To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist." "I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern," she continued. Ironically, Ne-Yo liked the post.

But now, he's taking a different stance. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time," he Tweeted on July 31.

Ne-Yo has two children with his previous fiance Monyetta Shaw. They split due to him informing her he could no longer be monogamous. She revealed while appealing on Atlanta Exes that she burned her tubes so that they wouldn't have more children, with Ne-Yo agreeing to a vasectomy. Shaw later revealed Ne-Yo never had the procedure done.

Shaw is now married to Heath Carter. They recently wed last Fall. Her co-parenting relationship with Ne-Yo and Renay is now great, with her even penning a book about it.