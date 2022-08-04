Ne-Yo's Wife Files for Divorce Amid Cheating Allegations

There's yet another update regarding Ne-Yo's alleged cheating scandal. TMZ reported that the singer's wife, Crystal Renay, filed for divorce from him amid the allegations. This report comes days after Renay shared a scathing message on social media accusing Ne-Yo of cheating on her.

Renay filed for divorce in early August in Atlanta. In the filing, Renay reportedly stated that their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation." She listed their date of separation as July 22, 2022. Renay and Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, share three children together — Shaffer Jr., Roman, and Isabella. When it comes to their kids, Renay is asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody. She is also asking that Ne-Yo pay child support and alimony.

TMZ reported that Renay is also claiming that Ne-Yo fathered a child with another woman while they were together. Although, further details have not been revealed. Ne-Yo and Renay wed in February 2016. While they split in 2020 and Renay filed for divorce, she later withdrew the petition. Her latest filing comes days after she took to social media to allege that her husband was cheating on her. In a since-deleted post, she wrote about Ne-Yo, "8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected." Renay added, "every last one of them! To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."

"I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't," Renay continued in the post, which Ne-Yo liked before it was deleted. "I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern." After her message went public, Ne-Yo addressed the allegations during a recent interview.

"Slowly but surely it's becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce," Ne-Yo said on Private Talk with Alexis Texas. "It's not a sad thing... long story short, I'm never gonna talk bad about her; I'm not that person. There's nothing bad to say about her; she's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children. She's always gonna be that, and I will always respect her."