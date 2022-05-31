Margaret Qualley Reportedly Engaged to Jack Antonoff

✖

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are reportedly set to walk down the aisle. PEOPLE reported that the actor and the musician are engaged after less than a year of dating. The news comes several days after Qualley sparked engagement rumors at the Cannes Film Festival, during which she wore a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

According to the publication, Qualley appeared to sport an engagement ring during the festival. She attended the annual French event for the premiere of her film, Stars at Noon, in which she stars alongside Joe Alwyn. Qualley and Antonoff were first linked in August 2021 when they were spotted kissing in New York City. They have since attended several events together as a couple.

Qualley and Antonoff made their debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March. The pair then attended the Critics' Choice Awards days later, which Qualley chronicled on social media. She posted a couple of black and white photos of the couple, which she captioned with, "Date night," and a heart emoji with an arrow through it.

Prior to being linked to Antonoff, Qualley, who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, was linked to Pete Davidson and Nat Wolff. The Maid star was also in a relationship with Shia LaBeouf. Qualley and LaBeouf reportedly split in January 2021 after his ex, FKA Twigs, sued him for alleged sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. While LaBeouf has maintained his innocence, Qualley publicly showcased her support for FKA Twigs on Instagram.

As for Antonoff, he was previously in a five-year relationship with Lena Dunham. After their relationship came to an end in 2018, it was rumored that the music producer was dating Lorde, per Page Six. But, he soon set the record straight by writing on Twitter, "Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip." Like Antonoff, Dunham has also moved on since their split. In September 2021, it was reported that the Girls creator married musician Luis Felber.

Dunham and Felber's big news came several months after she first confirmed their relationship during an interview with the New York Times. In April of 2021, she told the publication about her then-boyfriend, "It's been a few months. I feel really lucky." At the time, she added that Felber was "the greatest person I've ever met."