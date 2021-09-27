‘Girls’ Star Lena Dunham Marries Boyfriend Luis Felber

Lena Dunham is a married woman. The Girls creator tied the knot with Luis Felber, PEOPLE reports. A source tells the publication that Dunham and Felber wed over the weekend. Dunham, 35, confirmed her relationship with Felber in April of this year during a chat with the New York Times. “It’s been a few months. I feel really lucky,” she said at the time, adding that Felber is “the greatest person I’ve ever met.”

She’s gushed over Felber on her social media, most recently honoring him for his birthday in June on Instagram. “Feliz Cumpleanos Luis,” she captioned a photo. “When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life — wearing a lime green polar fleece snood — and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon.” She added that she’s “lucky” to be his lady, writing, “Everyone who comes into contact with you — creatively, emotionally, accidentally — is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers.”

They walked arm and arm on the red carpet for the first time together this past August where they attended a screening of Zola at the Sundance Film Festival in London. Felber held Dunham, even giving her a sweet forehead kiss.

Dunham was previously in a long-term relationship with music producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff. In 2018, they split after over five years together. Like Antonoff, Felber is also a musician. The U.K. native revealed that he and Dunham collaborated on a love song together.

“This visual is a collaboration with my love [Lena Dunham]. Here we are laying on the lawn sometime this summer. Waiting for this moment. And the next and the next,” he captioned a photo of the two kissings to his Instagram account. “As always excited for tomorrow and whatever that brings. With LOVE, Luis.”