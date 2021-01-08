Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Reportedly Split Amid FKA Twigs Abuse Lawsuit

✖

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley reportedly broke up over the weekend. The split comes after the Transformers actor was sued for allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA twigs. Qualley, the daughter of Andie MacDowell and star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, started dating last year after working together on the music video short Love Me Like You Hate Me. The 26-year-old Qualley reportedly wants to focus on her work, sources told PEOPLE.

"They broke up on Saturday. They're just in different places in their lives," a source told PEOPLE Thursday. Another source said Qualley was aware of the criticism she has received online for continuing to date LaBeouf despite FKA twigs' lawsuit. Qualley is looking to focus on working, the first source said. Her next project is another movie to be filmed in Canada, co-starring fellow Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margot Robbie.

LaBeouf, 34, and Qualley were last seen together on Monday in Studio City. They were also seen holding hands while hiking in Los Angeles on Dec. 26. LaBeouf also picked up Qualley from LAX in December. They met while making Love Me Like You Hate Me, a short film was written and directed by Luke Turner, who has made several other projects with LaBeouf in the past. A source previously told PEOPLE they "got close" while making the project.

"They are both very passionate people," the source told PEOPLE in December. "They are not dating, but have fun together. Margaret is a social butterfly and has a big group of friends. She doesn't really bring Shia around this group though. She is not interested in having a boyfriend."

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in Los Angeles last month. She accused him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. She included several examples of alleged abuse, including an incident on Valentine's Day 2019. She claimed LaBeouf drove recklessly with her in the car and threatened to crash it if she did not say she loved him. Barnett, 32, claimed LaBeouf assaulted her at a fas station that night. In another alleged incident, Barnett woke up one night to see LaBeouf choking her.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life," Barnett told the New York Times. "I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody." She also accused LaBeouf of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

"I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf wrote in a statement to the Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say." LaBeouf also claimed some of Barnett's allegations were not true, but women who have accused him of abuse were owed "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done," he said.