Margaret Qualley Expresses Support for FKA Twigs Amid Shia LaBeouf Break Up

✖

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley is speaking out in support of FKA Twigs. Both women previously dated actor Shia LaBeouf, and he and Qualley broke up at the beginning of the year. Twigs recently alleged that LaBeouf was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during the duration of their relationship. Twigs filed a lawsuit against Labeouf, accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," Twigs told the New York Times, claiming that LaBeouf threatened to kill her in a car crash during an argument and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life. I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Qualley (@margaretqualley)

Qualley, who has never spoken publicly about her relationship with LaBeouf, shared a subtle message of support for Twigs on Instagram on Friday. She posted Twigs' recent Elle magazine cover with the simple caption "Thank you." She is the latest woman connected to Labeouf publicly supporting Twigs. "I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience," wrote Honey Boy director Alma Har'el. "Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity." Sia, who worked with LaBeouf on the "Elastic Heart" music video, called the actor "a pathological liar" who "conned" her into "an adulterous relationship."

Twigs has been inspiring important conversations about women and abuse due to her story. In Twigs' first TV interview since making her allegations against the Transformers star, Gayle King asked her why she didn't leave Labeouf if the situation was so bad. Twigs quickly shut her down and recentered the narrative in a powerful way.

"I think we have to stop asking that question," the British singer replied. "I know that you're asking it out of love, but I'm just going to take a stance and say I'm not going to answer that question anymore. Because the question should really be to the abuser: Why are you holding someone hostage with abuse? People say it can't have been that bad, because else you would've left. But it's like, no, it's because it was that bad, I couldn't leave."