Margaret Qualley Shares Some Heated PDA With New Musician Romance Following Shia LaBeouf Fling

Margaret Qualley appears to have found romance with Jack Antonoff following her split from Shia LaBeouf earlier this year. The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress, 26, was photographed having a romantic day out with the Bleachers artist Saturday. In the pictures, obtained by Page Six, the two can be seen putting on the PDA while stopping for ice cream at Milk Bar, hugging and sharing a kiss before continuing on with their day.

The daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, Qualley was last romantically involved with LaBeouf but split with the Honey Boy star after FKA twigs sued him for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. twigs told Gayle King on CBS This Morning at the time, "I was always told that, you know, I was special and to look after my heart and to look after the light inside my chest and when I was with Shia, that light got blown out. And I just didn’t think that that could happen."

Qualley showed support for twigs at the time on social media, sharing the artist's Elle magazine cover in which she detailed the "systematic" abuse she allegedly endured from LaBeouf. "Thank you," Qualley captioned her post simply. The former Disney star denied "each and every allegation" in the lawsuit, but checked into a long-term inpatient treatment center in December.

He previously told the New York Times in an email, "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Antonoff, meanwhile, previously dated Girls star Lena Dunham for five years before their split in 2018. While there were rumors that he and singer Lorde were seeing one another following that split, Antonoff denied that their relationship was anything but platonic. "Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," Antonoff tweeted shortly after his split from Dunham. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. With that said, I’m not seeing anyone. Lol."