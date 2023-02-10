Leonardo DiCaprio 'So Upset' Over Lovelife 'Reputation' Amid Debunked 19-Year-Old Dating Rumor

Leonardo DiCaprio was reported to have been "so upset" that rumors circulated that he was dating Eden Polani, 19, after the pair were seen together at a party on Jan. 31, according to InTouch Weekly. Concerning his "27 reputation" due to his public girlfriends' young ages, an insider told the outlet, "This wasn't a hookup, just a friend." In photos obtained by multiple outlets, the actor, 48, and the young model were seen at Ebony Riley's music release party. It wasn't long before rumors spread that the two were dating, as Leo has been linked to numerous women in their 20s in Hollywood. "He was venting," the source added. "He was so upset he can't go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone." During the past year, the Oscar winner's love life has been in the spotlight, notably after he split from his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone after four years of dating.

"Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months," a different insider told InTouch Weekly, while an additional source commented, "It's a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die. With all of Leo's girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart." After their breakup, InTouch reported another source saying that he and model Gigi Hadid had "hooked up a few times this summer. "They have known each other for several years," the insider said at the time. "They're super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude."Some fans were shocked to learn that Leo and Gigi were spending time together. However, the source says their relationship was "casual and not a constant thing."

Multiple times throughout the fall of 2022, the two were seen together, getting close and hanging out in New York City. An insider told PEOPLE that the two had known each other for years. "They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants, and gatherings." Both were in relationships, so they didn't have an opportunity to connect. Hadid, who ended her five-year romance with singer Zayn Malik in October 2021, caught DiCaprio's eye after his split from Morrone. "A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo," said the source. However, things between Gigi and Leo seemed to have fizzled out by December 2022, since they weren't spotted together again. His last association was with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas after they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood club together.