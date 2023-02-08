Leonardo DiCaprio Not Dating 19-Year-Old, Despite Speculation

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani, despite speculation that inspired backlash on Twitter. DiCaprio, 48, is known to date much younger women, so there were rumors that he was seeing Polani after they were spotted at a music event on Jan. 31.

Last week, The Daily Mail published photos from model/singer Ebony Riley's EP release party event, showing DiCaprio sitting next to Polani. Victoria Lamas, 23, whom DiCaprio was recently linked to, was nowhere to be found. The photos instantly sparked backlash on Twitter, where many joked that Polani was born after Titanic hit theaters. One viral tweet noted that Polani is "so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID-19."

However, multiple sources have since said that DiCaprio and Polani are not dating. "There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to [Polani] at a music party, along with many other people," an insider told Page Six. "It's just silly. Leo clearly can't be dating every single person that [he's] in a room with." Another source told TMZ they are "not a couple whatsoever" or dating, and added that DiCaprio is not in a serious relationship now. They just happened to be sitting next to her at the party. DiCaprio also attended several parties during the 2023 Grammys weekend in Los Angeles by himself, E! News points out.

DiCaprio is famous for almost exclusively dating models much younger than himself. Before he was briefly linked to Lamas, he was in a long relationship with Camila Morrone, 25, from 2017 to 2022. His relationship with Morrone ended just one month after she marked her 25th birthday. Morrone is a model and actress, with an important role in Riley Keough's upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six.

After breaking up with Morrone, DiCaprio was linked to Gigi Hadid, 28, when they were spotted in Paris in September 2022. However, in December 2022, DiCaprio was linked to Lamas after they were seen leaving a Hollywood club separately. Lamas is an aspiring actress and the daughter of Falcon Crest star Lorenzo Lamas and model Shane Sand.

Polani is an Israeli-born model with over 233,000 followers on Instagram. She is represented by ITM Model Management and has been on the cover of two Israeli magazines.