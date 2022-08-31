Leonardo DiCaprio Splits From Girlfriend Camila Morrone After 4 Years of Dating

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone reportedly broke up after four years of dating recently. Sources told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the relationship is over. The couple had been linked since January 2018 and made their public debut at the Oscars in February 2020.

Another insider told InTouch Weekly that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, had a "few breaks" in recent months. "It's a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die," the insider said. "With all of Leo's girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart."

DiCaprio and Morrone's representatives have not commented on the break-up reports. They were very private about their relationship, but Marrone responded to critics of their relationship and age difference in a December 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times. "There's so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps," she said at the time. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

In that same interview, Morrone said she was "frustrated" that people mostly know her through her association with DiCaprio and not because of her own work. "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating," Marrone said. "I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."

DiCaprio and Morrone spent the Fourth of July weekend together at a beach in Malibu. However, Marrone was in St. Tropez in August without DiCaprio. She was seen at the beach with her mother, Lucila Sola, 46. Meanwhile, DiCaprio was seen having dinner with friends in Los Angeles last week.

Marrone starred in the 2018 Death Wish remake and the 2020 Valley Girl remake. She has a lead role in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six, starring Riley Keough. Her mother is also an actress, and dated Al Pacino from 2008 to 2018.

DiCaprio's next movie is another collaboration with Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, which Apple TV+ will release in 2023 after it premieres at the Cannes Film Festival. He starred in the Netflix satire Don't Look Up last year and has an Oscar for his role in The Revenant. DiCaprio is also an executive producer on the Elisabeth Moss-starring Apple TV+ series Shining Girls.