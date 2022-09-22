Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are Officially Dating, Per a Source Close to the Pair

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly begun a new burgeoning romance. The Oscar-winning actor, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party at Casa Cipriani on Sept. 10, seeming as if they liked "each other" and were "having a good time," a film source told People. An entertainment source told the outlet that DiCaprio is "taken with Gigi," despite recently parting ways with his girlfriend of four years, model Camila Morrone, 25. "She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to."

According to the insider, the two have known each other for years. "They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants, and gatherings." Both were in relationships, so they didn't have an opportunity to connect. Hadid, who ended her five-year romance with singer Zayn Malik in October 2021, caught DiCaprio's eye after his split from Morrone. "A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo," said the film source.

We finally have photo’s of #LeonardoDiCaprio & #GigiHadid together at the Revolve Party at Casa Cipriani on Saturday. Throughout the night the pair appeared close, often leaning into one another to chat & occasionally Leo would put his hands on Gigi. pic.twitter.com/jXEVi0LFbh — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) September 14, 2022

Hadid, who has a two-year-old daughter with Malik, 29, and DiCaprio have not declared their situation as "serious" yet, despite their mutual attraction, an "entertainment source" told People. "Leo has not been out of his relationship with Camila long enough to jump headfirst into anything," said another insider, not ruling out a reunion. "I am not sure he is completely finished with Camila. That was a long romance." The insider said, "He thinks she's beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who's got a very cultured and educated take on life."

A source told Us Weekly that DiCaprio is aware fans have noticed his penchant for dating young models under the age of 25. "Leo plays it down but there's no denying he does have a type, or he has until now," the source said, about Hadid being older than the actor's past lovers. "But at almost 48 he's mellowing out a lot more and dropping hints to his buddies that he's way less interested in that playboy lifestyle." Lately, DiCaprio has been visiting New York City, where Hadid resides. "He really likes that she has her life together," a source previously told People. "She has a child and she's mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does."