Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Dating 23-Year-Old Actress

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly went on a date with Victoria Lamas, a 23-year-old aspiring actress, in Hollywood on Tuesday. The two were seen separately leaving the Birds Street Club before getting in a car together. Lamas is the daughter of Falcon Crest star Lorenzo Lamas and his fourth wife, model Shane Sand.

The two left the club separately, as seen in photos The Daily Mail published Wednesday. However, the paparazzi did get a photo of Lamas getting into DiCaprio's car. The two were laughing and joking, with DiCaprio behind the wheel. A source close to the two said they were not dating and they were part of a "large group dinner" at the club.

Another source told Page Six that DiCaprio and Lamas are not dating. "Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner," the insider said. "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

The photos surfaced amid rumors that DiCaprio was dating model Gigi Hadid, 27. One source told PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Hadid are still an item. They reportedly continue to see each other whenever DiCaprio is in New York City. Hadid and DiCaprio will not be spending Christmas together though, as the Titanic actor is already back in Los Angeles to spend time with his family.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first seen together at a New York Fashion Week party at Casa Cipriani on Sept. 10. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they "like each other and are having a good time." Another said DiCaprio was "taken with" Hadid and she is "the type of woman he is usually attracted to." The two also run in the "Same high-profile circles" and have known each other for years. They were most recently seen together in New York City last month as they left a restaurant.

DiCaprio is known for dating much younger women, with a habit of calling it quits when they reach 25. In August, he ended his four-year relationship with actress Camila Morrone, just one month after she celebrated her 25th birthday. Marrone plays a major role in Riley Keough's upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

Lamas is a model and aspiring actress with over 24,000 followers on Instagram. Her father Lorenzo is best known for playing Lance Cumson on the '80s soap opera Falcon Crest, and for roles in Renegade, Big Time Rush, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Her mother Sand was married to Lorenzo from 1996 to 2002.