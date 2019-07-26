Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Camila Morrone Breaks Silence on Relationship With Clapback to Haters: ‘People Are So Mean’

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Camila Morrone is breaking her silence on their May-December romance. The Argentinian-born model took to Instagram Stories Friday to clap back at trolls who started spreading negativity on comments sections of her posts.

Specifically, she addressed the negativity surrounding the photo she shared of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on social media Thursday.

“I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and, my God, people are so mean and, like, full of anger with people that they know nothing about,” she told her followers in a clip. “Uh, I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to, uh, live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere. Because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

The model had posted the photo of the late actors, who had a 25-year age gap in their relationship, Thursday posting with the caption, “A love like this.”

Commenters took issue with the post, calling out her 22-year age gap with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 44, calling her many vicious names.

“You only have a couple more years before he dumps you girl! Collect your bag,” one follower wrote, referencing a trending joke online that DiCaprio dumps his girlfriends after they turn 25.

“[Laughing out loud] yeah that’s her icon because Lauren liked her men 25 years older, famous and ultra rich just like Camila likes her Leonardo,” another Instagram user commented.

“She really working hard for Leo to marry her,” another user commented.

Not all followers responded with hateful comments, however, as some of them told the model she shouldn’t worry about the critics as long as she is happy.

“Hey [Camila] I just wanted to say I loved you in Never Goin’ Back and your last insta story literally broke my heart. You are so much more than what anyone thinks or says about you. My first exposure to you wasn’t even your acting or modeling. It was you doing something for homeless people. You’re a beautiful person inside and out. Never forget that. Have a lovely day.” One user wrote.

“UYS YOU NEED TO STOP LOVE IS LOVE [six red heart emojis] and they are beautiful and lightening together sooo… wish tou (sic) the best Cami,” another user commented.

DiCaprio and Morrone were first romantically linked in December 2017. The pair seemed to get more serious after reports they were just “hooking up” surfaced, after a source told Us Weekly in 2018 that the couple might get married in the future.

“They’re very in love and serious… They’ve talked about getting engaged,” the source said, noting that DiCaprio has “never loved a girl like this.”

The insider also revealed that the couple would like to start a family sooner rather than later: “He’s ready to have kids.”

Morrone is reportedly on the same page, revealing how “she loves having little kids around and wants to have kids with Leo but she wants to get married to him first,” per an insider. “She’s very traditional in that way.”