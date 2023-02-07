Leonardo DiCaprio Sparks Backlash Amid Rumored Romance With 19-Year-Old
Leonardo DiCaprio is facing backlash on social media after he was photographed at a party with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. Rumors are flying that DiCaprio and Polani are dating, although so far there's no confirmation of those whispers. However, DiCaprio's history of dating women much younger than himself is rearing its ugly head and drawing some ire from commenters online.
DiCaprio has become a meme at this point for his incredibly clear dating preferences. The actor is now 50 years old, and to date, he has never publicly acknowledged a romantic relationship with a woman over the age of 25. The pattern is so consistent that some fans now assume that DiCaprio knowingly and intentionally breaks up with these women when they are 25 years old. The conversation took over social media last year when DiCaprio broke up with his 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone for unspecified reasons, and the rumors about him and Polani have put the conversation back in the spotlight.
American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, is being slammed online for allegedly dating 19-year-old Eden Polani— Ayomide Jai (@AyomideJai) February 7, 2023
Of course, as DiCaprio has gotten older the age differences have gotten wider, and this time it is simply too much for some commenters to handle. The photo of the actor alongside Polani has become a meme on its own, and the 29-year age gap between them has become a point of reference and comparison. For example, fans have pointed out that this is almost the same age difference between 47-year-old Pedro Pascal and 19-year-old Bella Ramsey, who are currently playing a pseudo father-daughter duo on HBO's The Last of Us.
To be clear, DiCaprio's romance with Polani remains an unconfirmed rumor with little evidence besides the photo circulating on social media. However, that's not stopping commenters from having fun with the premise for new jokes. Here's a look at what people are saying.
Drinking Age
She's not even Old enough to drink— wolf.🧦💙💛🌻 (@Princez2593) February 7, 2023
Many jokes revolved around the fact that Polani is below the legal age to drink alcohol in the U.S. Commenters marveled at that kind of disconnect, wondering what the alleged couple could even get up to together.prevnext
COVID Experience
Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19.— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 6, 2023
So, Leonardo DiCaprio is nearly 50 and dating somebody who went to prom on Zoom.— Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) February 7, 2023
Similarly, people pointed out the difference in how DiCaprio and Polani would have experienced the COVID-19 pandemic. Assuming she was still in some form of school at the ages of 17 and 18, she would have had those classes interrupted by the pandemic.prevnext
Comparisons
people with the same age gap as leonardo dicaprio and his new gf by the way pic.twitter.com/kCBR7ZTc9N— jodie (@jodieegrace) February 7, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio and his new girlfriend have the same age gap as my dad and I… pic.twitter.com/8wf44B4ok4— e✧ (@mysticdaisiies) February 7, 2023
Fans compared DiCaprio and Polani to duos in the media – and in their own lives, pointing out that a "father/daughter dynamic" was much more common for people of their respective ages.prevnext
Movies
leonardo dicaprio is about to remove himself from the titanic movie now that it turned 25 pic.twitter.com/GGCblvyKrM— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 6, 2023
In Inception, Leonardo Dicaprio has a wife that is the same age as him. Therefore, the entire movie was just a dream. pic.twitter.com/gNhEkfhHmZ— Movie Leaks (@movieleaksnow) February 3, 2023
People also cracked lots of jokes about DiCaprio's movies, noting that Titanic turns 25 this year.prevnext
Disconnect
talking to women 4 years younger than me feels like a generational divide. Leonardo Dicaprio is a sick dude, man— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) February 7, 2023
Commenters wondered what DiCaprio and Polani talked about and what they truly had in common. In addition to thinking their alleged relationship was predatory, many assumed it must be plain old boring.prevnext
Women's Choice
it was around that ages that i started to see the scam for what it was, so you might be right.— Sam (@FridoKala) February 7, 2023
Some people entertained the idea that DiCaprio was the one getting dumped in all these scenarios, and that maybe it was a coincidence that all these women decided to break up with him when they were 25 years old.prevnext
Endgame
What is Leo DiCaprio's endgame. Is he gonna be 67 and look at his 25 year old girlfriend and say "You're too old"— sil-Li guy (@crowbandit) August 31, 2022
I’m gonna tell my grandkids that this is Leonardo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/fRItk5gw8r— Tony Tino (not a frozen pizza) (@TTino74) February 7, 2023
Finally, many commenters wondered what comes next for DiCaprio as he continues to age, predicting a bleak outlook.prev