Leonardo DiCaprio Sparks Backlash Amid Rumored Romance With 19-Year-Old

Leonardo DiCaprio is facing backlash on social media after he was photographed at a party with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. Rumors are flying that DiCaprio and Polani are dating, although so far there's no confirmation of those whispers. However, DiCaprio's history of dating women much younger than himself is rearing its ugly head and drawing some ire from commenters online.

DiCaprio has become a meme at this point for his incredibly clear dating preferences. The actor is now 50 years old, and to date, he has never publicly acknowledged a romantic relationship with a woman over the age of 25. The pattern is so consistent that some fans now assume that DiCaprio knowingly and intentionally breaks up with these women when they are 25 years old. The conversation took over social media last year when DiCaprio broke up with his 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone for unspecified reasons, and the rumors about him and Polani have put the conversation back in the spotlight.

American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, is being slammed online for allegedly dating 19-year-old Eden Polani



He was spotted at an event over the weekend with Eden looking cozy despite being in a relationship with 23 year old Victoria Lamas pic.twitter.com/0hKFKh6ubh — Ayomide Jai (@AyomideJai) February 7, 2023

Of course, as DiCaprio has gotten older the age differences have gotten wider, and this time it is simply too much for some commenters to handle. The photo of the actor alongside Polani has become a meme on its own, and the 29-year age gap between them has become a point of reference and comparison. For example, fans have pointed out that this is almost the same age difference between 47-year-old Pedro Pascal and 19-year-old Bella Ramsey, who are currently playing a pseudo father-daughter duo on HBO's The Last of Us.

To be clear, DiCaprio's romance with Polani remains an unconfirmed rumor with little evidence besides the photo circulating on social media. However, that's not stopping commenters from having fun with the premise for new jokes. Here's a look at what people are saying.