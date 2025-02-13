Lainey Wilson Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges

Lainey Wilson and Devlin “Duck” Hodges are engaged! The country star, 32, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12 that the former NFL player-turned-real estate agent, 28, had popped the question with a romantic proposal.

Photos from the proposal reveal Hodges made a shrine to their relationship featuring photo albums, candles and long-stemmed red roses on the porch of a stunning home. A photographer lay in wait nearby, capturing a candid show of Wilson covering her face in surprise as Hodges laughed. The two then kissed for another photo as Wilson flashed her unique engagement ring, which Hodges appeared to have stored in a cowboy hat-shaped ring box.

“4x4xU forever,” the Grammy Award winner wrote in a caption alongside a red heart emoji. referencing her song”4x4xU,” inspired by her relationship with Hodges, on her latest album, Whirlwind.

Wilson and Hodges first started dating in 2021 before making their red-carpet debut at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2023. In May 2024, Hodges took to Instagram to praise his girlfriend in a glowing post, writing, “So proud of who you are and how you carry yourself. You deserve the moon and the stars. And some salsa and queso. I love you LW.”

singer/songwriter Lainey Wilson and boyfriend former quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges attend the 2024 Country Music Television (CMT) Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)

Then in an interview with Bunnie Xo for CMT last month, Wilson revealed she was hoping to get engaged to her beau sooner rather than later. “No pressure, brother! No pressure, I might have to propose to him. We waiting,” she joked at the time.



Wilson’s engagement announcement comes just days after she performed at the 2025 Grammys as part of a performance honoring Quincy Jones and paying tribute to the victims of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Wilson was also nominated for Best Country Album for Whirlwind, but the award ultimately went to Beyoncé for her Cowboy Carter album. Wilson previously won Best Country Album the year prior for Bell Bottom Country.