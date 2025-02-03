Grammys Viewers Think Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves Were Mad About Beyoncé’s Best Country Album Win

Beyoncé made history Sunday night when she became the first Black artist to win a Grammy in the Best Country Album category for her album Cowboy Carter, but it seems not everyone was impressed with her history-making win. Fans watching the 2025 Grammy Awards from home slammed Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves after they spotted the two country singers in the crowd with “unimpressed” reactions as the winter was announced.

Taylor Swift presented Beyoncé the award. Along with beating out Musgraves for her album Deeper Well and Wilson for Whirlwind, the singer was also up against Chris Stapleton for his album Higher and Post Malone for F-1 Trillion. After Swift read off the winner and the camera showed Beyoncé’s shocked reaction, the camera panned to the crowd as the winner made her way to the stage, and fans couldn’t help but notice the apparent reactions from Musgraves and Wilson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The facial expressions of Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves when Beyoncé won Country Album of The Year,” one person wrote on X, adding a skull emoji as they shared a clip of the two singers’ reactions.

Many viewers agreed that Musgraves and Wilson looked unenthused by Beyoncé’s win, one viewer writing, “Kacey Musgraves is pissed that Beyonce beat her for best country album, look at her face expression.” Somebody else said that Wilson “did a much better job of hiding her disappointment about not winning the Grammy than” Musgrave, whom they said “looked extra salty. No poker face.” A fourth person commented, “Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves were not happy,” as somebody else wrote “the eyes of Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves said everything.”

Neither Wilson nor Musgraves have commented on the chatter at this time.

Taking the stage to accept the award for Best Country Album, Beyoncé said she “really was not expecting this.” The musician went on to “thank God that I’m still able to do what I love after so many years” and “all of the incredible country artists that accepted album. We worked so hard on it.”

“I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent,” she continued, before thanking her family, the artists she collaborated with on Cowboy Carter, and her fans. “I’m still in shock. Thank you so much for this honor.”

Beyoncé made history for more reasons than just her Best Country Album win. The singer, who was nominated in another 10 categories, extended her title as the most-awarded Grammy artist in history when she won a total of three awards. She also took home the Grammys for Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II MOST WANTED” featuring Miley Cyrus. Accepting the award for Album o the Year, the singer said she felt “very full and very honored… I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors.”