Lainey Wilson Secretly Dated NFL Player for 2 Years Before Reveal

Lainey Wilson is opening up about her relationship with former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges. The pair made their red carpet debut together at the 2023 ACM Awards last month, Wilson confirming during an interview on The Bobby Bones Show Friday that they have been dating for two years.

While Wilson and Hodges romance had been a secret up until their appearance at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas on May 11, the country music singer and Yellowstone star revealed to Bones, "he's been around for a while. I just decided to make him wait for two and a half years." Wilson, 31, described the one-time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback as a "good dude," sharing that his background as a professional athlete complements their relationship.

"He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself. He was in the NFL. He tried out literally for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to LA Rams and did that," she said. "But I'll tell you, he is good as gold. Supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it, girl.' And I made him wait for a while. I mean...it's been a little over two years now."

Fans first started to speculate about a possible romance between the "Heart Like A Truck" singer and Hodges following her Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Luke Combs' World Tour in April. During the performance, Wilson wore Hodges' Steelers Jersey, stirring rumors the two were an item. Recalling the performance, Wilson told Bones, "well, what's funny is literally a couple weeks before the show, we had played out in Pittsburgh and me and my band, we all wore Duck Hodges jerseys. And so that kind of started a few rumors." That same month, Hodges fueled romance rumors when he responded to a tweet from iHeartCountry that featured photos of several country musicians alongside the question, "Whose DMs are you sliding into?" Hodges wrote in response, ""Lainey Wilson.. literally."

In the interview, Wilson also opened up about how well Hodges fits in with her country music colleagues, sharing, "it's so great. I mean, he's buddies with all my buddies. He'll FaceTime me and he'll be with HARDY or he'll be with Cole Swindell and all of them," she said. "I'm like, 'Can you please stop taking my friends?'"