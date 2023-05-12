'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Attends 2023 ACM Awards With Former NFL Quarterback as Her Date

Lainey Wilson is dating a former NFL quarterback. The 30-year-old country music singer and Yellowstone star attended the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards this week and was seen with Devlin Hodges. And when Wilson spoke to Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight, she gave a lot of praise to the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

"Yup, yup. I brought me a hot date tonight," she tells ET. "I sure did. I mean, he's looking like a snack over there, ain't he? I said, 'You know what, you can be my date but you can't steal my thunder.'" Wilson was joking about stealing her thunder but it's clear she's enjoying her time with Hodges who was seen wearing a cowboy hat with a blue sports jacket, jeans and cowboy boots.

(Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Hodges, 27, began his NFL career with the Steelers in 2019. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent from Samford and played in eight games his rookie season following an injury to starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. In his eight games with six stars, Hodges competed for 62.5 percent of his passes with 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 2020, Hodges spent the entire season on the practice squad and signed with the Los Angeles Rams once the 2021 season came to an end. Hodges was waived from the Rams before the start of the 2021 season and spent the season playing for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League. He announced his retirement from professional football in April 2022.

Wilson plays the role of Abby in the fifth season of Yellowstone. Before Wilson made her acting debut, she spoke to PEOPLE about how Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan made a role for her. "He said, 'I want to create a character specifically for you,'" she explained. "He said, 'I want you to wear what you wear, sing what you're singing and pretty much just be yourself. You're gonna go by Abby. She's a musician.' And without even thinking, I just said, 'Yes, count me in. Let's do it.'" The fifth season of Yellowstone will be the final one for the series after Kevin Costner announced his departure. It will be followed by a series related to Yellowstone that will star Matthew McConaughey.