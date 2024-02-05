'Yellowstone' Star Wins Major Award at Grammys

After already taking home everything from a ACM Award to a CMA Award, Lainey Wilson can now add a Grammy to her mantle. The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer, who recently made waves with her role as Abby on Taylor Sheridan's hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone, won best country album at the 2024 Grammys Sunday night for her fourth studio album, Bell Bottom Country.

Wilson was up for the awarded in a crowded and star-studded category that included Kelsea Ballerini for Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Tyler Childers for Rustin' In the Rain, and Brothers Osborne and Zach Bryan for their respective self-titled albums. After two-time Best Country Album winner Kacey Musgraves read off Wilson's name, the country singer-turned actress took the stage for her acceptance speech, thanking her collaborators, co-writers, and "anybody who had anything to do with this record," which she said "has truly changed my life."

"I am from a farming community in northeast Louisiana, a little town of 200 people, and I'm a fifth-generation farmer's daughter, and I would consider myself a farmer too. And everybody that I surround myself with, I think they're farmers too, but they're story farmers," Wilson said. "And it's about getting up every single day and planting those seeds and watering them and watching them grow. And sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have a harvest of a lifetime, and I truly believe that and I think that's exactly what this is tonight."

Wilson concluded her speech by sharing, "God bless every single one of y'all. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you so much to the Recording Academy, and thank you to my fans. I love y'all so much." Later taking to Instagram, she added, "as someone whose whole career is based off of putting my feelings into words, it's few and far between that I'm left speechless. All I can say right now is thank you, thank you, thank you [Recording Academy]."

Wilson took home her Grammy for her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country, a follow-up to her 2021 album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'. She previously won Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards for the album. Wilson previously shared that the album is country with a flare. It's about what makes you (and me) unique. It's how we live our lives and tell our stories, and I've lived quite a bit of life and have some stories to share on this record." The album includes tracks like "Hillbilly Hippie," "Road Runner," "Atta Girl," Heart Like a Truck," and more.