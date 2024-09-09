Lady Gaga Reveals Her Mom Set Her up With Fiancé Michael Polansky: 'I Think I Just Met Your Husband'

Lady Gaga has her mother to thank for her engagement to Michael Polansky. The Joker: Folie à Deux actress, who got engaged to her entrepreneur fiancé in April, revealed in the October Vogue cover story that she actually met her fiancé back in 2019 via her mom, Cynthia Germanotta.

Gaga revealed that her mother immediately saw the potential for love between Polansky and her daughter after meeting him via philanthropic channels via Gaga's Born This Way foundation. "My mom met him and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband,' and I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!'" the Grammy winner shared. "I could never have imagined that my mom... found the most perfect person for me?"

The two met at Facebook founding president Sean Parker's 40th birthday in Los Angeles that same December. "I got invited and I said, 'I wonder if Michael is going to be there,' and my mom said yes, and so I went to the party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours," Gaga recalled. "We had the most amazing conversation."

Gaga and Polansky got to know one another over the phone for weeks before going on their first date, where they "just fell in love." The two would go on to live together during the COVID-19 pandemic, which the performer called a "really kind of special" experience for them.

"I'd been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship," she explained. "I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me – outside of Lady Gaga."

"It was very painful to see how deeply it affected the world," she continued of the pandemic. "Not only how sick people got, so many people died, but also so many people were alone. I feel very grateful that I wasn't alone. I had never met anyone like Michael. He's so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He's a very private guy and he's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other. But I think what I want my fans to know is that I'm just, like, so happy. I'm healthy."