Lady Gaga Seemingly Confirms Engagement

Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Lady Gaga! Months after first sparking engagement rumors, the singer, 38, seemed to confirm she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky while attending the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris over the weekend.

In a TikTok shared by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Sunday, July 28, Gaga can be heard introducing Polanksy, her boyfriend of four years, as "my fiancé." The short clip shows Attal briefly hugging the singer and shaking hands with Polansky. Aside from that brief clip, Gaga, who sang the song "Mon Truc en Plume" during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony Friday, has not publicly shared an engagement announcement at this time, nor has she responded to the video.

Gaga and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend have been romantically linked since 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They made their relationship Instagram official a month later when the Oscar-winner shared a photo of herself sitting on Polansky's lap captioned, "we had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!" A source told E! News at the time that Gaga had "been dating the same guy for over a month," with Gaga herself later calling Polansky "the love of my life" during an April 2020 appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe. Commenting on their relationship in November 2021, a source told PEOPLE that the singer and Polansky didn't "seem rushed to get engaged," but were already acting "like a married couple."

"Michael is very sweet and supportive. He is hardworking as well, so he appreciates her focus. They are a great team," the source said. "When they are together, it's obvious that Gaga is crazy about him. She always giggles and touches him. They are very affectionate and have the best chemistry."

The couple recently found themselves at the center of engagement rumors when Gaga in April was photographed with a diamond ring on her ring finger during an outing in West Hollywood. Social media was immediately set ablaze with speculation with Polansky dropped to one knee and popped the question, but the couple remained mum on the topic.

If the engagement news is true, this will mark the third time Gaga has been engaged. The singer was previously engaged to Friday Night Lights Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016 and then to Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019.