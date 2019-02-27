Lady Gaga’s Romantic History, Explained

Over the years, Lady Gaga’s love life has been at the center of rumor and speculation. Oftentimes, the chatter surrounding her relationships needs much more explanation than can be gleaned from tabloids and social media.

This goes all the way back to 2006 when she reportedly dated Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Robert Fusari. It’s been said that he is even credited with discovering her and helping her create her stage name. According to Billboard, their relationship did not end well, however, as the two wound up facing off in court over songwriting credits.

Below, we have put together a longer list of all Mama Monster’s past beaus, compiled from sources including Heavy and PEOPLE. Scroll down to check it out!

Speedy

Around 2009, Gaga began dating an entrepreneur named Speedy. The two reportedly met on the set of one of her music videos.

At the end of their relationship, Gaga was said to have been very heartbroken, but Speedy claimed that they split after the paparazzi snapped a photo of her kissing another man.

Matthew ‘Dada’ Williams

Another one of Gaga’s early relationships was with Matthew ‘Dada’ Williams. Williams worked as a set, prop, and costume designer for the singer’s live performances.

The two reportedly first met at a restaurant, and he is credited as the creator of “her disco-shtick.”

Luc Carl

One of Gaga’s longest relationships was with bartender, musician, and SiriusXM DJ Luc Carl. The two dated on and off for around five years, and Carl once called Gaga a “huge part of my life.”

“I’ve really never loved anyone like I loved him. Or like I love him,” Gaga previously said of Carl. “That relationship really shaped me. I sort of resolved that if you can’t have the guy of your dreams, there are other ways to give love.”

Taylor Kinney

Maybe Gaga’s most high-profile relationship has been with Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney. The couple dated for five years, with the relationship ending in 2016. At that time, Gaga took to Instagram to let her friends and fans know the two had gone their separate ways.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break,” she wrote. “We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

Christian Carino

From 2017 until 2019, Gaga dated talent agent Christian Carino. The couple were reportedly engaged, and Carino even got a Gaga tattoo.

According to sources, however things did not work out and the two split ahead of the Oscars. It doesn’t sound like there are a million reasons as to why they broke up, as one source said, “Relationships sometimes end…There’s no long dramatic story.”

Daniel Horton

PEOPLE reported that after ending her relationship with Carino Gaga was spotted kissing Daniel Horton, her monitor engineer. The two were seen a couple of times in 2019. In October of the same year, Gaga referred to herself as “a single lady” in an Instagram Story, indicating they’d split.

Michael Polansky

Gaga’s current love is businessman Michael Polansky. The couple appears to have been together since late 2019/early 2020. They have made a number of public appearances together over the past few years, and even quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Gaga and Polansky “don’t seem rushed about getting engaged,” and that they “almost act like a married couple already.”

Bradley Cooper?

Ever since Gaga and Cooper began working on A Star Is Born, there have been rumors that the two may have a secret romance. While neither have outright commented on the speculation, many who saw their performance of the “Shallow” on the Oscars telecast have noted a clear chemistry between the two of them.

Cooper’s then-partner Irina Shayk was reportedly not concerned about Cooper and Gaga’s relationship, as a source close to the three of them told Us Weekly: “Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists. It’s a nonissue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance.”