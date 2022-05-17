Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Photos of Official Wedding Ceremony in Santa Barbara

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared photos from their wedding ceremony on Monday, a day after tying the knot in Santa Barbara, California. Although it was thought they married in Las Vegas in April, that turned out to not be official. On Sunday, they did make it official at a courthouse.

"Till death do us part," Kardashian, 43, captioned the gallery of black and white pictures. The images showed Barker and Kardashian in a convertible, with a "Just Married" sign decorating the back. Kardashian wore a skin-tight white wedding dress with a veil, while Barker was in an all-black suit. The Blink-182 drummer shared the same pictures and caption on his own Instagram page. Kardashian later shared photos of a heart-shaped cookie cake her friends got her, with "Mr. & Mrs. Barker" written in frosting.

Before Kardashian and Barker, 46, could share the news, a source told Entertainment Tonight late Sunday the lovebirds made their marriage official. "Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time," the source said. "This was a smaller, low-key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have."

An eyewitness also described seeing Kardashian and Barker posing for the photos they shared on Monday. "Kourtney and Travis were taking pictures outside of the Superior Court of California in Santa Barbara this afternoon for over an hour on the Santa Barbara street of the courthouse," the witness said. "They posed in the car and walked along the sidewalk, on the steps of the courthouse, and by the car. They seemed very in love and looked cute together. They were kissing in most of the photos, especially in the car."

This is the second of three wedding services Kardashian and Barker are planning to celebrate their love. The two had a short ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas last month, but they did not make it legal at the time. A source told ET the two plan on hosting an "actual wedding celebration" in Italy soon.

Barker and Kardashian were longtime friends and neighbors before they began dating. They got engaged in October. This is the third marriage for Barker, who was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares two children with Moakler, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick are parents to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Sources have told multiple outlets the couple plan to have more children together. "Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It's very important – and exciting – to them," one told Entertainment Tonight. "Kourtney and Travis' kids get along well. Overall, the dynamic is supportive and healthy."