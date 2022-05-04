Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wear Matching Skirts at Their Met Gala Debut

Kourtney Kardashian made her debut at the Met Gala on Monday. She did so with her future husband, Travis Barker, by her side. For their joint appearance, the couple even donned matching skirts as they dressed for the "Gilded Age" theme. In photos from the event, the pair were all smiles as they held each other close on the red carpet.

The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Gilded Age" and served as a celebration of American culture and fashion, per Vogue. Monday's event was volume two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and took place months after the first volume took place in September. While the event typically takes place in May, they had to do things differently in 2021 amid the COVID-19. As a result, they split the theme in two to have double the fashionable moments for the Met's latest exhibition.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has appeared at the event in the past, but this year marked the first time that Kourtney attended. Check out what the reality star wore as she and Barker took the red carpet by storm.