Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wear Matching Skirts at Their Met Gala Debut
Kourtney Kardashian made her debut at the Met Gala on Monday. She did so with her future husband, Travis Barker, by her side. For their joint appearance, the couple even donned matching skirts as they dressed for the "Gilded Age" theme. In photos from the event, the pair were all smiles as they held each other close on the red carpet.
The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Gilded Age" and served as a celebration of American culture and fashion, per Vogue. Monday's event was volume two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and took place months after the first volume took place in September. While the event typically takes place in May, they had to do things differently in 2021 amid the COVID-19. As a result, they split the theme in two to have double the fashionable moments for the Met's latest exhibition.
The Kardashian-Jenner family has appeared at the event in the past, but this year marked the first time that Kourtney attended. Check out what the reality star wore as she and Barker took the red carpet by storm.
The Couple That Matches Together
Kardashian and Barker coordinated their outfits. She told Vogue on the red carpet, "We're in Thom Browne and I'm basically like a deconstructed version of [Travis's] outfit."
What the People Are Saying
kourtney. no. please go change. it’s giving failed pirates of the caribbean vibes #MetGala pic.twitter.com/o8vxTXtk6P— ruby (@rubylou329) May 3, 2022
It turns out that some weren't a fan of Kardashian's look. They didn't feel as though it fit the theme.
Strike a Pose
For Kardashian's first Met Gala appearance, she definitely pulled out all of the stops on the red carpet with her man. The pair posed together for several loved-up snaps.
Not Happy
kourtney u disappointed me i’ve been waiting for you to go to the met gala for years and you GIVE ME THIS??? pic.twitter.com/E9mI5go8bX— ً (@caresbekah) May 2, 2022
Clearly, fans wanted more from Kardashian's look. After all, it was her first Met Gala.
Sharing a Smooch
It wouldn't be a Kardashian and Barker red carpet appearance without a bit of PDA. They looked totally in love!
Huh?
Wtf is kourtney kardashian wearing???? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pI2GLI4nPT— DABARBIE💅 (@okoyotil) May 3, 2022
People couldn't wrap their heads around Kardashian's outfit. But, hey, at least she rocked it well.
Nope
Not a single serve I’m crying pic.twitter.com/TmFta6MR7a— • (@waitisovah) May 3, 2022
Aside from Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe look, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family were heavily criticized for their Met Gala outfits. The fashion police were out in full force.