Wedding bells are ringing for one of the newest faces in Fox primetime. Blair Davenport tied the knot with Riley Osbourne on Friday, as the couple revealed in Instagram posts. Both personalities are WWE Superstars, with Davenport recently joining the roster of Fox's WWE SmackDown.

The couple seemingly had a low-key ceremony, with Davenport (real name Beatrice Priestley) wearing a short white dress and Nike sneakers. Osbourne (real name Josh Terry) wore blank pants, a white button-up, black dress shoes and white suspenders. On Instagram, they also showed off their wedding bands and a bed covered in rose petals, some of which were arranged in a heart shape.

Davenport captioned her post, "Mr & Mrs," with an accompanying heart emoji. More than 23,000 fans have "liked" the announcement as of press time.

Davenport was a key player of USA Network's WWE NXT before moving to the Fox program back in April. She is currently embroiled in a feud with Naomi, a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion that TV watchers will also know from her time on E!'s Total Divas. Davenport recently attacked Naomi backstage during a SmackDown episode, leading Naomi to make a snarky remark about her rival's wedding announcement.

"Congrats girl but getting married after you almost knocked my head off my shoulders is nasty work," Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) wrote.

Osbourne wrestles on NXT as a member of the Chase U faction. He has also appeared on Hulu's Main Event and Peacock's NXT UK and 205 Live.

Prior to her run in WWE, Davenport appeared in other wrestling promotions such as All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling under the name Bea Priestley.